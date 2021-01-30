Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CVR opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 million, a PE ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 0.09. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $33.60.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment primarily manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

