CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $2.45 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,963 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of General Electric by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of General Electric by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of General Electric by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of General Electric by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 47,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,258,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,732,500. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

