CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.3% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HON traded down $7.47 on Friday, hitting $195.37. 4,635,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,113. The company has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 130,951 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $512,018.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 410,951 shares of company stock worth $1,670,542 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

