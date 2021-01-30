CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.5% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,120 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

ORCL traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $60.43. 11,451,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,110,766. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The company has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average is $58.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

