CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 1.1% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Chubb by 72.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Chubb by 38.1% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its position in Chubb by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.67. 2,200,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,605. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.39. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.72.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,258,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.