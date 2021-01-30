CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,053 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.4% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 27,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,505,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 233.4% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 27,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 258.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.25.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

