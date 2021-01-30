CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,072 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.3% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $29,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded up $3.20 on Friday, reaching $123.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,995,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $124.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

