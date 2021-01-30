Chiliz Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Chiliz has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Chiliz has a market cap of $113.83 million and $65.35 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00070520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.42 or 0.00909763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00054409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,582.04 or 0.04636581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00030248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018503 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,442,628,749 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

