Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 48.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

