Chimpion (BNANA) One Day Volume Tops $870,034.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00009092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $97.82 million and $870,034.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chimpion has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00068981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.00910997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00055835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.81 or 0.04466977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00030616 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019339 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

