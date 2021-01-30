Chimpion Price Tops $3.39 on Top Exchanges (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. Chimpion has a market cap of $107.58 million and approximately $923,519.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for $3.39 or 0.00009948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $303.61 or 0.00890698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.67 or 0.04320340 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00028566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018119 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars.

