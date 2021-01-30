China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Down 48.4% in January

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,600 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the December 31st total of 386,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ CAAS opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.68 million, a P/E ratio of 631.00 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jie Li sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Greenridge Global lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

