China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CICHY traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,153. The firm has a market cap of $189.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $17.05.
