China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CICHY traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,153. The firm has a market cap of $189.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

