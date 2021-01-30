China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.34

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $1.69. China Natural Resources shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 677,522 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34.

About China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.