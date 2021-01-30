China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Up 98.1% in January

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, an increase of 98.1% from the December 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 138,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 69,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

China Yuchai International stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. 34,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.32. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.