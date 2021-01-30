ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Up 167.5% in January

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 167.5% from the December 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of IMOS opened at $24.21 on Friday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $193.77 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMOS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 12.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter worth $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

