ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Up 167.5% in January

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 167.5% from the December 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of IMOS opened at $24.21 on Friday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $193.77 million during the quarter.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.
Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.