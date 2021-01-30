ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.84

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.84 and traded as high as $4.92. ChromaDex shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 367,942 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDXC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $292.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. Research analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChromaDex news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $196,332.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 528.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

