CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Up 107.7% in January

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCM opened at $27.67 on Friday. CHS has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

