CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Up 107.7% in January

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCM opened at $27.67 on Friday. CHS has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74.
