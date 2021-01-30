Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Boosted by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 134.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.72.

NYSE CB opened at $145.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,274,139.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $143,972.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

