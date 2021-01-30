Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.22

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $2.64. Cidara Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 1,368,196 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDTX shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $107.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CFO James E. Levine purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 115,346 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 12.2% in the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 125,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 41,957 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 332,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 66,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.