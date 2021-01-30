Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,539 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Ciena worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 59.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 39.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.97.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $111,300.00. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $43,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,687. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

