Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Update

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CINR stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,873. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. Ciner Resources has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Ciner Resources during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciner Resources during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ciner Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ciner Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

