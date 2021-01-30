Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Update

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CINR stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,873. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. Ciner Resources has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.77%.
Ciner Resources Company Profile
Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.
