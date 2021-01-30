Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Update

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CPHRF opened at $0.71 on Friday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cipher Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BETEFLAM PATCH, a self-adhesive medicated plaster for the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythms in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

