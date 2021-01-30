Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CLOK stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 23,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,554. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. Cipherloc has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.

About Cipherloc

Cipherloc Corporation develops products and services based on a quantum-resistant encryption technology. It develops CipherLoc, a polymorphic key progression algorithm encryption cipher engine for use in commercial data security industry and/or in sensitive applications. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015.

