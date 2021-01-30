Cirrus Logic’s (CRUS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Shares of CRUS opened at $93.69 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average of $72.76.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $5,043,135.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,827,567.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John Forsyth sold 4,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $295,040.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,355.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,860. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,836,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 30.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 474,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,975,000 after purchasing an additional 109,359 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth $29,096,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 40.6% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 416,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,073,000 after purchasing an additional 120,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth $25,537,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

