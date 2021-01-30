Cirrus Logic’s (CRUS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.
Shares of CRUS opened at $93.69 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average of $72.76.
In related news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $5,043,135.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,827,567.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John Forsyth sold 4,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $295,040.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,355.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,860. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,836,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 30.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 474,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,975,000 after purchasing an additional 109,359 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth $29,096,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 40.6% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 416,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,073,000 after purchasing an additional 120,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth $25,537,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
