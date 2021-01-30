Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.