Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,181 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $46,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

