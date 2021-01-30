Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,414 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $39,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 30,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 100,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 80,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 92,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $188.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

