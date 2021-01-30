Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,848 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.0% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after acquiring an additional 56,489 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

