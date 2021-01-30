Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 228,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 92,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,484,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,548. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

