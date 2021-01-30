Civic (CVC) Market Cap Hits $103.96 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Civic token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges. Civic has a total market cap of $103.96 million and $31.37 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Civic has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Civic

Civic is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

