Civitas (CIV) Market Cap Achieves $48,531.54

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 41.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. Civitas has a total market cap of $48,531.54 and $37.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00022913 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 107.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008993 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000097 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,926,483 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

