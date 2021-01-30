Civitas Hits Market Capitalization of $79,869.64 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Civitas has a total market cap of $79,869.64 and $96.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00022970 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 152.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,925,536 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

