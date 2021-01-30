Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512,651 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

IVV stock opened at $371.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $387.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $375.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

