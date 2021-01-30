Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $33.32 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,922 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $33,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $168.17 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.77 and a 200-day moving average of $141.46. The firm has a market cap of $305.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

