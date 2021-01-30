ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 119.1% from the December 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 31,599 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,720,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 946,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,671,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACG opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $45.01.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%.

