Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,226.40 ($16.02).

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 1,410 ($18.42) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,406.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,209.63. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 849 ($11.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,480 ($19.34). The company has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

