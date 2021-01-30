Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.02. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 45,164 shares.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.0967 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLV. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

