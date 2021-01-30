Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Up 105.0% in January

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, an increase of 105.0% from the December 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 247,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,083. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $12.44.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.1087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.