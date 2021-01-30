CMC Financial Group Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CMC Financial Group cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.3% of CMC Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.96 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

