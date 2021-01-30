CNB Bank Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CNB Bank increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.7% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,652,000 after acquiring an additional 426,045 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,238,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,243,000 after acquiring an additional 153,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,179,000 after acquiring an additional 66,269 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $102.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.28.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

