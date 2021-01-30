CNB Bank Buys 2,011 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.4% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $112.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average is $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.10). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

