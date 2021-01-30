CNB Bank Buys 2,037 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CNB Bank raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.0% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,424,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,288,000 after acquiring an additional 168,014 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

MRK stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $89.20.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

