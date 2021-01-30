CNB Bank Purchases 59 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.95.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,835.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,778.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,641.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,934.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

