CNB Bank Sells 1,586 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CNB Bank cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.2% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.14.

NASDAQ FB opened at $258.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.20 and its 200 day moving average is $267.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.