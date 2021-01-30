Coastal Capital Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,573 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 25.7% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $93,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $371.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.70 and its 200-day moving average is $351.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.