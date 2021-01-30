Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.3% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $210.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $219.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.44 and a 200-day moving average of $196.45.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.