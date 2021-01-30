Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $15.35 Million Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises about 4.2% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $15,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $113.85 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.63.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.