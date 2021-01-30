Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $17.25 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.7% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,918,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 460,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,666,000 after acquiring an additional 42,956 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 300,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,249,000 after purchasing an additional 25,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 247,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,238 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $86.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.33. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $88.49.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

