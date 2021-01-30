Coastal Capital Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after acquiring an additional 376,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,006,000 after acquiring an additional 155,727 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,084,000 after acquiring an additional 351,382 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,745,000 after acquiring an additional 114,426 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,115,000 after purchasing an additional 92,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $193.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $202.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

